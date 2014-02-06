Pharrell, Kendrick Lamar, Earth, Wind & Fire To Perform At NBA All-Star

Today, the NBA announced that Pharrell, Kendrick Lamar and Earth, Wind & Fire will be among the headline performers at this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Smoothie King Center (formerly New Orleans Arena) in New Orleans.

Pharrell, along with some surprise musical performers, will open the NBA All-Star Game during player introductions. You can view the promo spot for Pharrell at NBA.com. Gary Clark Jr. will sing the U.S. National Anthem and Serena Ryder will sing the Canadian National Anthem, while the halftime show will include Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, with guest performances by award-winning artists Earth, Wind & Fire, Janelle MonÃ¡e, Dr. John and Gary Clark Jr.

Kendrick Lamar will take the stage prior to the NBA All-Star Sprite Slam Dunk contest on Saturday night.

The All-Star Game will air live on TNT, ESPN Radio and in 215 countries and territories in more than 47 languages at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Who are you most excited to see?

