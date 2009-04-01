Phil Jackson Condones Fun With Playmates

There are plenty of times when Phil Jackson comes across like an ass, but every now and then he doesn’t seem half bad. For example, he doesn’t seem to have any problem with Andrew Bynum cavorting with Playboy Playmates as his knee rehab winds down.
“I think there’s a lot being made out of that that is unnecessary,” Jackson said Tuesday. “This is a young guy. I don’t think Andrew is 22 yet, is he? He’s a 21-year-old guy. He’s been out of basketball 5 1/2-6 weeks. He’s got to have some energy and vent and have some fun. Now I don’t know if putting a girl on your shoulders…”
Jackson was referring to one picture, which showed Bynum carrying a woman on his shoulders. He tore the medial collateral ligament in his left knee against Memphis on Jan. 31.
Source: RealGM
First!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! My first post in dime…
Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeet!!!! I wouldnt be surprised if Phil was right there with him, bad hip and all lol … naaa but seriously, big ups to Phil, and he’s right… if i was out for a certain amount of time with an injury, after rehab, and a play boy bunny hopped on my shoulder, i’d be cool with it… dunno if thats all she hopped on …
Thats cause Phil had many riding more than just his shoulders back in his day!
Yeah, but if he got re-injured picking that chick up on his shoulders….Phil would be HEEATED.
jackson better be cool wit it…hes doin more than puttin playmates on his shoulders…hes wifin’ a former one
i can’t see how anyone can hate on this . . . the girl probably weighs 100 lbs and we all know he was doing more lifting later at night . . . so don’t even!
With advice like this, he’s the real Dr. Phil.
What good is all the fame if you ain’t fuckin the models?
Just gotta let Tracey Morgan have his fun.
@ 2 – Phil would have been nuclear pissed!!!!!
All will be fine once AB is back in Laker gear.
That Chick probably doesn’t weight more than 120 pounds… He probably curls more than that… why’s everyone stressing.. lol
LMAO @ 6…all I can think is Tracey Morgan when I see that pic. I guess I would be cheesin like that too if I was at the Playboy Mansion.
let me reiterate;if he can post up a b@tch,he can post up Chris(Bosh)….
nicole narain… 5’4 115lbs 36-24-36! not a problem for the 7’1 290lb young Drew! keep lifting ’em young fella, you only live once.
i think you guys failed to remember that jeannie buss was on playboy, a long time ago. i know this because in a special about jeannie they said she posed for playboy.
man andrew is ight dude. he needed to have some fun and like jmg said, she doesnt weight that much. he curls waaaay more than that
they’re making a big deal about it because there was a published photo.
36-24-36. . .Only if she 5’3″
As long as he’s putting in his hours in the weight room what he does on his own time is his business. Plus She looks like she weighs 90lbs. It’s not like he’s got Mo’nique up there.
Phil aint gay.Only a gay man would have a problem with this.
Amen doc
thats what I’m talking bout !!
first off if he is in the weight room i have no problem with this and as long as he is not doing this day in and day out. just with every idiot havin a camera phone just be careful what you do in you off time..see mickey phelps..you get my point. that being said the cutie cant weight more than 110…drew can curl that! good for him. i would be throwing shorty around all night! holla !
Nicole Narain…man listen. That Guyanese princess would get…man listen.