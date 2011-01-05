Phil Jackson: “I’m a boy toy? That’s terrific.”

Through my time covering the NBA, I’ve come to realize that the coaches are as varied as the players. While on the surface all 30 captains may just look like men in suits, they’re actually as different as the appearance of Birdman Andersen and Matt Bonner. But it’s more than simply comparing suits to turtlenecks or beards to mustaches; some guys just get it. And as you’re probably well aware, Phil Jackson is one of those guys.
After Mark Cuban referred to the Zen Master as “Jeanie Buss‘ boy toy” yesterday, Jackson just rolled with the punches.
“I love it,” said Jackson, hearing it for the first time. “I consider myself an old man. I’m a boy toy? That’s terrific.”
Priceless.
What do you think?
Source: Los Angeles Times
I’m pretty sure Phil Jackson doesn’t give a damn about anything let alone anything in the media. Just think about it …
He’s banging a former playboy bunny who happens to be rich, like 15-20 years younger than him and who happens to be the daughter of the multimillionaire who pays him like 12 million bucks a year
@Showtime Haha couldn’t have said it better myself! Go Phil!
Just like showtime said- I would love to be in Phil’s shoes and still winning on top of that. Cant be mad at that. Good luck Cuban- alot of bark but not bite-
You think Phil hits that Doggystyle?
Does Cuban even like girls…lol
He always at the games alone or with his boys or starting little spats with side comments…Maybe he needs to go buy himself some attention from a female that’s worth publicity.
@Showtime…money
Phil definitely has an envious life but all of you attacking Mark Cuban are just plain silly….
Dude is richer than Jeanie and Phil combined and most likely has a bedtime that is later than both of them as well…
Showtime’s got it right. The only thing I can add is that he also has a trophy case full of rings that prove he’s the best ever to coach the game.
@Showtime, have you seen the pics of Jeanie in Playboy? If you had you would suspect that she used daddy’s money to get into playboy just like she over pays phil so he’ll keep coming back for 1 more yr.
Phil pretends he doesn’t mind, but is fuming inside and wants to revenge against Cuban. But its on the person that starts shXt and phil is the B that started it once again thinking he can get away with everything. What Cuban said is the truth.
@Showtime, you said Phil is “banging” Jeanie. Dude had 4 hip replacement surgeries. He’s not banging anything or anyone.
@Roman, ask yourself.. would you rather be phil who is an old man with rings, or be Cuban who is much younger, billions richer, owns his own team and has the power to enjoy his money.