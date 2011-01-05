Phil Jackson: “I’m a boy toy? That’s terrific.”

01.05.11

Through my time covering the NBA, I’ve come to realize that the coaches are as varied as the players. While on the surface all 30 captains may just look like men in suits, they’re actually as different as the appearance of Birdman Andersen and Matt Bonner. But it’s more than simply comparing suits to turtlenecks or beards to mustaches; some guys just get it. And as you’re probably well aware, Phil Jackson is one of those guys.

After Mark Cuban referred to the Zen Master as “Jeanie Buss‘ boy toy” yesterday, Jackson just rolled with the punches.

“I love it,” said Jackson, hearing it for the first time. “I consider myself an old man. I’m a boy toy? That’s terrific.”

Priceless.

Source: Los Angeles Times

