The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams looking for a new head coach. The franchise opted to fire Frank Vogel at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, and after telling him they were going to do that, a spot on the bench opened up for a team with championship aspirations and ultra-high expectations, despite the fact that the team missed the play-in tournament altogether this year.

There hasn’t been a ton of reporting on who the Lakers may or may not be targeting as the person to take over for Vogel, but according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, a former coach is part of the “committee” searching for someone new.

“This is very much a committee in L.A. putting together this coaching search,” Wojnarowski said. “And one person who is certainly significantly involved in this process is Phil Jackson. He’s got a voice in this, he did last time when they hired Frank Vogel — [Jackson] and Kurt Rambis, he had been somebody they had considered with the Knicks before hiring Derek Fisher in New York. And so, I think Phil Jackson’s voice is here.”

Wojnarowski went on to identify Bucks assistant Darvin Ham as someone who the team will interview before saying the team is in no rush to make a decision.

“They’re moving deliberately,” Wojnarowski said. “They’re not doing seven, or eight, or nine candidates all at once. They’re kind of going down a list and taking their time with it. I think that process is gonna take a bit.”

Jackson spent two stints as the Lakers’ head coach, winning five of his 11 championships with the franchise.

(Via Silver Screen and Roll)