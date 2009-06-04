Phil Jackson Pulls A Scott Skiles

Scott Skiles isn’t exactly the guy that you want to be compared to headed into the NBA Finals, unless you’re actually playing in the game. Just as Skiles did with Charlie Villanueva following Twitter-gate earlier this year, Phil Jackson issued an edict that his players should put their cell phones down and not pick them back up until the Finals are over.
The difference here is that Phil is trying to give his guys a mental advantage. Skiles was punishing Charlie V, who had just found his competitive advantage.
“Coach Phil Jackson told us to turn our cellphones off for the next two weeks and not to talk to anybody,” center Andrew Bynum told the Los Angeles Times.
I love this. Jackson is setting the tone before Game 1 about the series. He’s barking out orders, and his guys are not only following them, but their referring to Phil as “Coach Phil Jackson” when repeating them to the media.
Ideally the cell phone ban will help Bynum prepare for his monstrous defensive assignment, bodying up Dwight Howard.
“You got to play him straight up,” Bynum said. “You got to be able to go against him. If he beats you down the court, you’re done. You got to run and get down the court before him so you can start holding him up at the free-throw line.”
Source: LA Times
The Lakers match-up well in this series without Bynum. If he can play for stretches up to his potential, as he has when fully healthy, he should help the Lakers win it. He AND Odom are definitely wild cards – capable of greatness or completely invisible.
