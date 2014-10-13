Phil Jackson Says Spike Lee “Doesn’t Know Anything About Basketball”

Knicks president of basketball operations Phil Jackson spoke at the New Yorker festival over the weekend, and — as expected — he had a few interesting things to say about this current Knicks iteration and the triangle offense new coach Derek Fisher is instituting at his behest. More importantly for Knicks fans, the Zen Master brought one of the blue and orange’s biggest fans and MSG regular, Spike Lee, down a peg.

Here’s what Phil said about Spike, by way of Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:

Phil said of Spike Lee, "Spike is an avid Knicks fan who doesn't know anything about basketball." — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) October 12, 2014

The comment makes Spike’s upcoming documentary: What is the Triangle Offense? A Spike Lee Orange and Blue Skies Joint (premiering Oct. 24) all the more hysterical; although, we’re not sure if Phil’s comment was dripping with irony, like so many of his quips can be.

Phil also said the Triangle wasn’t as complicated as some of have made it sound.*

Phil says triangle is an organized system where spacing & ball movement are critical. "It's not that complicated. It's not rocket science." — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) October 12, 2014

When Phil wasn’t busy yucking it up about Spike, he also said cerebral Spanish point guard Jose Calderon was picking up the intricacies of the not-as-difficult-as-you-think triangle offense better than anyone else on the roster — that’s including J.R. Smith and Carmelo Anthony.

Are their any players who are learning the triangle quicker than others?" Phil's answer: Jose (Calderon)#NYerFest — Chris Delgado (@Delblogo) October 12, 2014

Phil’s the best and we can’t wait to hear what Spike says.

*We have a pretty smart buddy who can actually do rocket science, and he’d probably admit he doesn’t understand the basic tenets of the triple-post offense.

