Phil Needs to Listen to Pau Gasol

Andrew Bynum‘s poopy-pants attitude about his limited playing time and touches earned him a verbal spanking from Phil Jackson earlier in the playoffs. After last night’s loss, Pau Gasol voiced similar concern about his role in the offense. But Pau’s complaint isn’t the same as Bynum’s. And it shouldn’t be met with the same reaction from Phil.



“I wish we would take more advantage of our height and the inside game, because it’s pretty effective,” said Gasol. “It’s unfortunate that we don’t recognize it enough.” “I don’t know what to do anymore, to be able to get a couple more looks. Like I said, I’ve been pretty effective all season long, and in the playoffs, and I want to continue to be able to help us have a better chance of winning ballgames. I think I’ve been doing that. I just haven’t had a chance to do it enough.” “Obviously it wasn’t the game plan tonight,” Gasol said with an annoyed shrug. “It should’ve been. It should be in the game plan every night. At least for me. From my perspective. But obviously it wasn’t and we didn’t get the ball down low early on, we settled.”

The Lakers pulled 31 three’s last night, making 29% of those attempts. That’s way too many tries. Kobe went 2-10, Derek Fisher went 1-5. Neither one of those guys should be green-lighted to take that many three’s. On the other hand, Gasol only took 11 shots last night, which is one more than he’s averaging for the series. During the regular season, Pau pulled almost 13 times per game. Two extra shots might not sound like much, but the drop in attempts is emblematic of a shift away from the block.

Kenyon Martin, Birdman and Nene are definitely tough post defenders, but they’re not re-inventing the wheel in denying an entry pass into the post. Gasol has been effective when he’s taken shots – he’s shooting 63% from the field.

Source: Daily Breeze