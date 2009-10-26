Philadelphia 76ers ’09-10 NBA season preview

Last year we debuted the “Highs and Lows” system — previewing the NBA season by predicting the respective ceiling and basement for each team. Same theme, different season…

Added: Jrue Holiday, Jason Kapono, Rodney Carney

Lost: Andre Miller, Reggie Evans, Donyell Marshall, Theo Ratliff, Kareem Rush

Ceiling: 5th seed, Eastern Conference

Without too much roster turnover, this is kind of a new-look Sixers. Elton Brand is back after missing 53 games last season, Jason Smith is back to bolster the frontline after missing all of last season, and Eddie Jordan is in as head coach. And with Andre Miller gone, point guard looks totally different with younger, more athletic, less reliable Lou Williams and Jrue Holiday sharing minutes instead of the veteran Miller … Jordan is trying to implement his Princeton-style offense, but if all else fails, he has two 20-point scorers he can rely on in Andre Iguodala and Brand to carry the offense, plus Thaddeus Young looks like a budding star … As bad as Sam Dalembert is offensively, he can rebound the ball and block shots and hold his own against most centers in the East … Keep an eye on Marreese Speights. He was solid as a rookie, showed signs of being a beast in the preseason, and looks ready to be an impact player on a playoff team.

Basement: Lottery

The absence of Miller will be felt most strongly early in the season, when Williams and Holiday try to figure things out and the whole team adjusts to Jordan’s system. Not a good sign when just a couple weeks ago, Jordan admitted they hadn’t mastered it yet … I still find it hard to believe that a team doesn’t benefit from having somebody like Brand around and healthy, but there’s a lot of people who think the Sixers are better without him. On top of that, he hasn’t looked that great in the preseason, averaging nine points and six rebounds while shooting 41 percent in eight games … Holiday has also struggled in the preseason; at one point he got a DNP-CD. If he can’t provide quality minutes behind Williams, it’ll be on Iguodala to initiate a lot of the offense. Which isn’t a bad thing, but it’s a lot to hang on somebody who is already the top scorer and the one who takes on the toughest defensive assignments … Last season Philly was able to take second place in the Atlantic Division with a .500 record, which won’t be so easy with the Raptors having improved, and a playoff seed won’t be so easy to grab with others East teams on the rise.

*** *** ***

10/23 — Dallas Mavericks

10/23 — Washington Wizards

10/23 — Minnesota Timberwolves

10/22 — Utah Jazz

10/22 — Orlando Magic

10/22 — Phoenix Suns

10/21 — Charlotte Bobcats

10/21 — San Antonio Spurs

10/21 — Miami Heat

10/19 — Oklahoma City Thunder

10/19 — Milwaukee Bucks

10/15 — Portland Trail Blazers

10/14 — Chicago Bulls

10/13 — Golden State Warriors

10/12 — Toronto Raptors

10/9 — Houston Rockets

10/8 — Detroit Pistons

10/7 — Memphis Grizzlies

10/6 — New York Knicks

10/5 — New Orleans Hornets

10/2 — Atlanta Hawks

9/30 — Sacramento Kings

9/29 — New Jersey Nets

9/28 — Denver Nuggets

http://digg.com/tools/diggthis.js

* Follow Austin Burton on Twitter: @AustinatDIMEmag

* Follow Dime on Twitter: @DIMEMag

* Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE