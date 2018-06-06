Getty Image

The weirdest story of the NBA season came to light in the two days between the end of the conference finals and the NBA Finals and involved a team that was eliminated in the second round.

A report by Ben Detrick of The Ringer alleged there were multiple burner Twitter accounts that seemed to all be defending Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo to an alarming degree, ripping players on the team, and divulging insider info about the team, and he received a tip that the accounts were all linked and could be traced back to Colangelo himself or someone close to him. Immediately, Sixers Twitter launched their own investigation (with the team following suit shortly after) and seemed to narrow in on his father or his wife as the most likely owners of the accounts.

The question on everyone’s mind was what would the repercussions be for Colangelo if it were indeed a family member running the four active accounts (the fifth one was admittedly his, but wasn’t active in tweeting). The general consensus was, even if he didn’t know about them, the fact that they were so brazen in going after current players, including their two top stars in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons as well as offering up information from within the organization (most concerning being Jahlil Okafor failing a physical that had never been so much as reported via sources), there was seemingly no way for them to retain him.