Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers showed how dangerous they can be during Game 1 of their series against the Miami Heat. The Sixers scored 130 points in the win, partly because the team let it fly from behind the arc. The team shot 18-for-28 from downtown, with J.J. Redick (28 points, 4-for-6 from three), Marco Belinelli (25 points, 4-for-7 from three), and Dario Saric (20 points, 4-for-6 from three) serving as Philly’s three leading scorers.

While the top three scorers were unique, it was an example of something Philadelphia does on a nightly basis: The Sixers lead the league in passes made per game and are sixth in three pointers attempted per game. Few, if any, teams are as good as Philadelphia at spacing the floor, and as Ben Cohen of the Wall Street Journal wrote, it’s partly because of how the team practices.

The Sixers use a four-point line, not to accrue points when the team scrimmages, but rather to remind players about the importance of spacing the floor, especially when Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are on the floor.