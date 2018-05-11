Brett Brown Believes The Sixers Are One ‘High Level Free Agent’ Away From Competing For A Title

05.11.18

The Philadelphia 76ers weren’t expected to make a run to the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs, at least before the season began. As a result, an argument could be made that Brett Brown and his team are ahead of schedule at this juncture in “The Process.” With that said, the Sixers have the mechanism to add a big-time free agent this summer and that, in conjunction with the age and talent of their young core, places real expectations on Philadelphia for the 2018-2019 campaign and beyond.

To that end, Brown was prompted about the future as part of the team’s exit interviews and he didn’t shy away from the notion that a “high level free agent” coming to Philadelphia would be possible.

Naturally, Brown did not mention specific names (and poked fun at being fined for the mere insinuation) but he made it clear that it isn’t “Calculus” to figure out the possibilities.

