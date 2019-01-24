Gender reveal parties and videos are all the wave right now for young, pregnant couples that like to spice things up when it comes to finding out whether they’re having a boy or a girl in the near future.
Having your doctor simply tell you the gender isn’t any fun, instead you need to break a piñata or something and have blue or pink dust come out — or, if you’re a certain border patrol agent in Arizona, shoot something and set off a massive wildfire. It’s becoming more and more difficult to come up with a unique gender reveal concept, but we’ve now reached a new frontier where professional sports teams are now helping fan couples with the honor.
On Wednesday night, the Sixers helped a couple find out they were having a baby girl “76ers style” by having their mascot, Franklin, dunk a light-up basketball that, once through the hoop, turned pink to denote they were having a girl.
