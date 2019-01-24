Twitter/@Sixers

Gender reveal parties and videos are all the wave right now for young, pregnant couples that like to spice things up when it comes to finding out whether they’re having a boy or a girl in the near future.

Having your doctor simply tell you the gender isn’t any fun, instead you need to break a piñata or something and have blue or pink dust come out — or, if you’re a certain border patrol agent in Arizona, shoot something and set off a massive wildfire. It’s becoming more and more difficult to come up with a unique gender reveal concept, but we’ve now reached a new frontier where professional sports teams are now helping fan couples with the honor.

On Wednesday night, the Sixers helped a couple find out they were having a baby girl “76ers style” by having their mascot, Franklin, dunk a light-up basketball that, once through the hoop, turned pink to denote they were having a girl.