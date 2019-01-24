The Sixers Did A Gender Reveal By Having The Mascot Dunk A Light-Up Ball

01.23.19 17 mins ago

Twitter/@Sixers

Gender reveal parties and videos are all the wave right now for young, pregnant couples that like to spice things up when it comes to finding out whether they’re having a boy or a girl in the near future.

Having your doctor simply tell you the gender isn’t any fun, instead you need to break a piñata or something and have blue or pink dust come out — or, if you’re a certain border patrol agent in Arizona, shoot something and set off a massive wildfire. It’s becoming more and more difficult to come up with a unique gender reveal concept, but we’ve now reached a new frontier where professional sports teams are now helping fan couples with the honor.

On Wednesday night, the Sixers helped a couple find out they were having a baby girl “76ers style” by having their mascot, Franklin, dunk a light-up basketball that, once through the hoop, turned pink to denote they were having a girl.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 9 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP