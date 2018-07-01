The Sixers Think Kawhi Leonard Would Re-Sign Long Term If They Traded For Him

#Philadelphia 76ers #San Antonio Spurs #LeBron James
07.01.18 31 mins ago

Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard is almost certainly not returning to the San Antonio Spurs. Too much has been said, the awkwardness has gone on too long and the Spurs likely realize their best option as a franchise is to maximize return for the player entering his contract year so everyone can just move on.

The where and the for what, however, is still very much up in the air. It’s widely been reported that Leonard would prefer to land in Los Angeles with the Lakers, but progress on that deal seems to have stalled out. And with LeBron James still undecided about his future, teams interested in the services of both players are currently in an awkward spot.

But one team, the Philadelphia 76ers, still seems confident that they’ll emerge as winners this free agency period. The Sixers are still very much interested in signing James and had a meeting with him on Sunday. And one of their main talking points is that they can not only acquire Leonard in a trade, but convince him to stay long-term with a contract extension.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#San Antonio Spurs#LeBron James
TAGSKAWHI LEONARDLeBron JamesPHILADELPHIA 76ERSsan antonio spurs

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 2 days ago
The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

06.28.18 3 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.25.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP