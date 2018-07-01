Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard is almost certainly not returning to the San Antonio Spurs. Too much has been said, the awkwardness has gone on too long and the Spurs likely realize their best option as a franchise is to maximize return for the player entering his contract year so everyone can just move on.

The where and the for what, however, is still very much up in the air. It’s widely been reported that Leonard would prefer to land in Los Angeles with the Lakers, but progress on that deal seems to have stalled out. And with LeBron James still undecided about his future, teams interested in the services of both players are currently in an awkward spot.

But one team, the Philadelphia 76ers, still seems confident that they’ll emerge as winners this free agency period. The Sixers are still very much interested in signing James and had a meeting with him on Sunday. And one of their main talking points is that they can not only acquire Leonard in a trade, but convince him to stay long-term with a contract extension.