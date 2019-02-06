How Tobias Harris Can Help Bring The Sixers’ Offense To Another Level

The Philadelphia 76ers made another blockbuster trade in the early hours of Wednesday morning, acquiring Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, and Mike Scott from the Los Angeles Clippers for mostly future assets. It signals that the Sixers believe the East is there for the taking, and they are making their play.

Harris is a comfortable fit in the Philadelphia starting lineup. He should, upon joining the team, immediately slot in at power forward, a more natural fit for him after playing at the three for the Clippers most of the year. At 6’9, he is a little undersized to handle some fours, but that shouldn’t be much of an issue in the Eastern Conference unless the Sixers ask him to guard Giannis Antetokounmpo. He’s not incredibly quick laterally, but he rebounds the ball well and is a smart positional defender. Most likely, Philadelphia isn’t interested in Harris for his defensive ability.

The reason Harris is now on the Sixers is to juice up their offense. He will replace Wilson Chandler, who was sent to Los Angeles in the deal. Chandler was a prototypical stretch four in Philadelphia, mostly a catch-and-shoot specialist. He took 68.6 percent of his shots after no dribbles and made 47.5 percent of his wide-open threes, which are classified as triples attempted with the closest defender more than six feet away.

