Game 3 of the first round series between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers was widely described as the chippiest game of the postseason thus far, and Saturday’s Game 4 proved to match that intensity in the first half.

A back-and-forth game was as physical as it was exciting, culminating in a sequence that resulted in two Miami Heat players leaving the game injured and a shoving-and-shouting match between Ben Simmons and James Johnson.

The action happened all over the court late in the second quarter, but it started when Embiid dove for a loose ball and ended up taking out two Heat players with injuries.