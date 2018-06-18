Who The Philadelphia 76ers Should Target In The 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Image

If the Philadelphia 76ers aren’t the most interesting team in the NBA this offseason, they are on the (very) short list. In addition to a fun and talented roster that includes Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the Sixers have the potential salary cap flexibility to add an elite player like LeBron James or Paul George, while simultaneously possessing the trade capital to make a theoretical run at a top-tier player already under contract.

Beyond that, the Bryan Colangelo saga captivated the league in the early portion of the offseason and, well, the Sixers haven’t hired his full-time replacement just yet. In short, there are a ton of moving parts for the organization and that doesn’t even get into the ongoing weirdness with No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz.

Before free agency arrives, though, the Sixers also have an impressive haul of draft selections to work with on June 21, with a lottery pick (No. 10), a late first-round pick (No. 26), two intriguing second-round choices (No. 38 and No. 39), to go along with two filler slots (No. 56 and No. 60). It is obviously very tough to gauge what the club might do with all of that flexibility and trades are almost certainly a part of the calculus. However, here are a few players that Philadelphia should consider in their various draft slots.