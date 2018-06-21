The Sixers Allegedly Considered A Trade Involving Markelle Fultz To Move Up For Michael Porter Jr.

06.21.18 2 hours ago

The Philadelphia 76ers’ war chest of assets is oftentimes mentioned when discussing them as a landing spot for a big name player in free agency. But when it comes to the 2018 NBA Draft, those assets — whether they be picks or players — could conceivably be used if Philly wants to jump up from No. 10.

Whether that ends up happening or not remains to be seen, but it turns out the idea was at least kicked around by the organization’s front office. The story comes via Michael Scotto of The Athletic, who wrote that the Sixers had an eye for Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr.

But with the team sitting at 10, it might have been hard to get him. So Scotto reports that the Sixers considered packaging that pick, the No. 26 pick, and Markelle Fultz to jump up.

The Philadelphia 76ers had internal discussions about packaging the No. 10 and 26 picks, along with former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, to move into the top five, league sources told The Athletic. The target was Porter during these discussions. However, that thinking dampened with Porter’s back remaining a major question mark. If JJ Redick leaves in free agency, Fultz is the favorite to start at shooting guard.

