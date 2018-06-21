Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers’ war chest of assets is oftentimes mentioned when discussing them as a landing spot for a big name player in free agency. But when it comes to the 2018 NBA Draft, those assets — whether they be picks or players — could conceivably be used if Philly wants to jump up from No. 10.

Whether that ends up happening or not remains to be seen, but it turns out the idea was at least kicked around by the organization’s front office. The story comes via Michael Scotto of The Athletic, who wrote that the Sixers had an eye for Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr.

But with the team sitting at 10, it might have been hard to get him. So Scotto reports that the Sixers considered packaging that pick, the No. 26 pick, and Markelle Fultz to jump up.