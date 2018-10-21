Getty Image

Joel Embiid is a troll. This is not meant to be a slight against the Philadelphia 76ers’ superstar center in any way, shape, or form, but there aren’t many (if any) NBA players who enjoy prodding people more than Embiid. This generally manifests itself through his presence on Twitter and Instagram, but sometimes, he’ll drop an 81 into a conversation to prod Jalen Rose or something. It’s good!

Apparently, Embiid’s penchant for trolling extends to others within the Sixers organization. Perhaps that’s the case for his teammates, but as we learned on Saturday night, this includes the person who handles music within the Wells Fargo Center when Philly plays.

The Sixers are taking on the Orlando Magic, which selected Embiid’s pal Mo Bamba in the 2018 NBA Draft. Embiid blew by Bamba at one point in the game, throwing down and leaving Bamba to hopelessly swipe at the ball. It was right after this when the music person played noted banger “Mo Bamba” by Sheck Wes over the loudspeaker.