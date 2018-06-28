Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers are something of the wild card this offseason in the NBA after a massive leap forward in 2017-18 into the realm of the contenders in the East.

They are a darkhorse to land LeBron James in free agency, being able to offer arguably the best combination of money and opportunity to win of any team on the market. They aren’t, however, a desired area for LeBron like Cleveland and L.A., where he already has homes, and there are questions about fit alongside Ben Simmons.

Not only can the Sixers be players for the top free agents, but they also have the assets to make a splash on the trade market. As of now, there is only one significant star on the block in Kawhi Leonard. The Lakers are in hot pursuit of Leonard to help sway LeBron into joining the Lakers, but the Spurs would prefer to send him East rather than help out a Western Conference rival if the right package is out there.