The Sixers Released A Statement Condemning Offensive Social Media Posts By Mike Muscala’s Father

Associate Editor
10.13.18

Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers are no strangers to a social media controversy involving a member of their organization. Earlier this year, the team saw turnover in its front office following a saga involving burner accounts that eventually were attributed to the wife of former general manager Bryan Colangelo. The accounts were critical of, among other things, players and former general manager Sam Hinkie.

On Saturday, new general manager Elton Brand released a statement regarding a new social media-based controversy. This time, it involves tweets that were sent by the father of big man Mike Muscala, who the team acquired in a trade during the offseason. While there were no specifics in the statement, Brand said the posts by Muscala’s father, Bob, “are unacceptable and in no way reflective of the beliefs of our organization.”

It was unclear what, exactly, Muscala said, as his Twitter account, @ChemicalHealth, hasn’t posted anything out of the ordinary for an older, conservative man. However, some sleuthing done by the Twitterverse that was compiled by Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice showed that he, too, used an apparent burner account. In the case of Muscala, he posted racist tweets regarding the Jimmy Butler situation in Minnesota. (Viewer discretion is advised.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSMike MuscalaPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP