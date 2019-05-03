Joel Embiid And The Sixers Seized Control With A Dominant Game 3 Win Over Toronto

05.02.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

After a much needed victory in Game 2, the Philadelphia 76ers entered Thursday evening’s Game 3 tilt against the Toronto Raptors in a good spot. Still, Joel Embiid and company were actually seen as the Las Vegas underdog on their home floor, outlining the expectation that the Raptors would put up quite a fight in front of what was a hostile crowd.

In the end, however, the home team was spectacular for the vast majority of the night. With Embiid at the forefront, the Sixers cruised to a 116-95 victory to seize control of the series, giving them a 2-1 edge over their foes.

The early going was kind to the Sixers, with the home team claiming the advantage on the strength of seven quick points and a highlight block from Embiid.

