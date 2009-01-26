Philly Run Is Top-Notch Hoops

If you had to pick one, and only one city as the hotbed for young basketball talent, what city would you choose?
We’ve been all over the country for high school tournaments, Converse Open Gym runs, and other grassroots basketball events, and there are always some kids who put on for their city no matter where you go. But from top to bottom, only a handful of locales can be considered as the place to play.
Philly is undoubtedly one of those spots. At the Converse Philly Run this weekend at Girard College, about 270 kids showed up, and it felt like almost every single kid could get to the rack at will. It wasn’t that the defense was soft. It’s almost like they’ve all been programmed from a young age to handle the rock, and play aggressive no matter who they’re going against.
It’s like a bunch of kids built in the mold of Maalik Wayns, the Roman Catholic product who has committed to Villanova, where he’ll step in next year into a stacked backcourt of Scottie Reynolds and Corey Fisher and make an impact.
As good as the comp is in Philly, they don’t have this locked up.
What city do you think has the best young basketball talent?
Chicago alwasy have the best young talent. Chicago players learn to be well rounded players as soon as they touch a basketball.
Don’t forget the DC area… PG county as well. ESPN did a article on it.
As And-1 fades Philly youth has been able to focus and pick up on some actual skills that can get them in school and to the next levels…
Philly used to be about just playing tough and with no fear, then it started to get too cute…I like that these young cats had a good showing and hope it continues…
I think Philly and Chicago are pretty similar, but Chicago for some reason produce more physically gifted talent… The discipline seems to be lacking in Philly because their is a lack of credible old heads, gyms, and public schools…Plus so many of our young are getting cut down physically and mentally before by the 10th grade…
Also isn’t Washington (Seattle) supposed to be the new hot bed for BBall talent?
DMV
SEATTLE easily
Old Ochard Beach, Maine.
MARYLAND
as a state
Y’all are crazy…NYC has the “talent game” in a cobra clutch.
“… The discipline seems to be lacking in Philly because their is a lack of credible old heads, gyms, and public schools…” —}}}ABSOLUTELY on POINT!
GRIT and HEART define ball in Philadelphia.
Cleveland, hands down mans down.
Texas has to be mentioned. And if we are being area specific, Houston and DFW metroplex and San Antonio is catchin up fast
I visited Dallas last year, found 1 outside court .. and I thought London ws bad !!! Might have been looking in the wrong places though !!
Colorado Springs, Colorado’s underground hoop seen is nuts!
Is Open Gym expanding? Sounds great. Here’s an idea for Converse…
they should have a contest between a bunch of cities and the winner is the next Open Gym location.
I hate hood ball.
“It’s almost like they’ve all been programmed from a young age to handle the rock, and play aggressive no matter who they’re going against.”
In other words, find ways to play the game without having to pass. The coaching system needs a complete overhaul.
Sorry about my last post, I guess I’m not in the best of moods and that was uncalled for.
Nah i feel ya Kevin..
There are no real true PG’s nowadays.. Either they know how to score and not how to throw a good bounce pass or the other way around..
But for B-ball talent i staying home and saying LA baby! lol i played on some courts down there ONCE and it was mainy..
But has anyone really dethroned NY as the hotbed of Bball talent??
Yeah, I’ve been thretened or known about a shooting every court I’ve played at in LA .. it’s OK apart from that !!!
Yall got it right the first time with the Illadelph.We all got yoyo handles.Yall was in my hood too.17th and Jefferson stand up.We pass them handles down.Ask Lik who put the ball in his hands next time yall holla at him.
That young man showcasing his skills flying through the air is my little brother, Jeremy Henderson!!! Do it baby!!