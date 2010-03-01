Phoenix blows an easy one in San Antonio; Dwyane Wade is back

Jason Richardson should just lay it up next time. Don’t get us wrong, J-Rich is still one of the baddest to ever look down into a rim, but he’s developing a weird habit of blowing crucial dunks in the fourth quarters of close games. Last year it was the 360 for no reason that LeBron snuffed out. Yesterday it wasn’t even that complicated … Phoenix was down two in San Antonio with about 40 seconds left, Spurs ball. Jared Dudley got a steal and threw it long for J-Rich, who had gotten behind the defense. All by himself, J-Rich went conservative and tried a basic one-hand dunk that he’s probably been making since he was 13, but somehow missed it. That wasn’t quite the nail in the coffin, but the Spurs didn’t do Phoenix any favors by missing free throws in the final seconds. The Suns had one more chance, down three with 3.2 seconds left, but Nash stumbled while trying to race the ball full-court and they couldn’t get a shot off … Richard Jefferson showed up, dropping 20 points off the bench; Tony Parker had his first good game in a couple of weeks with 16 points; and Manu Ginobili had 21 and 8 dimes. The Spurs aren’t totally out of the championship picture, but those three absolutely have to play at the top of their game for this team to make a serious run … Amar’e Stoudemire (41 pts, 12 rebs) is so tough to figure out. He routinely gives one of the best players of all-time (Duncan) fits, but can you say he’s definitely a franchise-type dude? Sometimes yes, sometimes no. There’s hardly been anybody in the League over the last 13 years who can give TD a hard time like Amar’e. He’s that talented. So why isn’t he unquestionably one of the top 10 players in the game? … The Lakers needed a win like the one they got Sunday. When Kobe isn’t playing, that’s one thing. When he’s on the court and not hitting shots is when they need to prove they can make up for it. Kobe was just 3-for-17 against the Nuggets (14 pts, 12 asts), but L.A. used its size on the boards, the bigs passed the ball well on the interior, and Ron Artest gave ‘Melo (21 pts, 7-19 FG, 8 turnovers) a hard time … ‘Melo is a bull, but Artest (14 pts, 6 stls) was making him look like a welterweight. More than once Artest jumped in front of a pass intended for ‘Melo and just muscled him out of the way, going in for easy buckets while ‘Melo didn’t even try running after him. Then late in the fourth, Denver squandered a crucial possession when a frustrated ‘Melo got too rough with Artest in the post and was whistled for a foul … D-Wade struggled to find his shot in his first game back from the calf injury, going 6-for-17 (21 pts) in a loss to Orlando. Weird game for the Magic: Dwight Howard had one of those “Didn’t get the ball enough” games with 7 points on 1-of-7 shooting — although the one shot he did make was a vicious dunk on Jermaine O’Neal‘s head — and their shooters weren’t hitting from the outside. And yet they still won by double-digits. If anything, that’s proof Miami just isn’t very good … As dominant as Jason Kidd was in Atlanta the other night, consider one thing: He was guarding Mike Bibby, which doesn’t exactly require a lot of work. Last night Kidd was lined up across from Darren Collison, which is like going from racing a Vespa to a NASCAR. Collison was butchering Kidd — drives, fast breaks, long jumpers when Kidd tried to back off him — on his way to 35 points … Fortunately for Kidd, Collison made some killer turnovers down the stretch, and Dirk Nowitzki (36 pts, 8 rebs, 7 asts) hit some buckets in crunch time to help Dallas avoid blowing a 25-point lead … Other stat lines from Sunday: Tyreke Evans scored 22 in Sacramento’s win over the Clippers; Josh Smith had 22 points and 15 rebounds as Atlanta beat Milwaukee in overtime; Andray Blatche hung 36 points and 15 boards on the Nets in a win; and Kevin Durant‘s 29 points led OKC past Toronto … The Cavs announced Shaq is getting thumb surgery that could sideline him for the rest of the regular season, if not longer. How do you think this will impact the team? Will they lose the No. 1 seed in the East? Will their chemistry be thrown off if Shaq comes back right before the playoffs? Did Orlando, Boston and Atlanta just get a piece of good news? … The Wolves definitely got some bad news: Al Jefferson was arrested for DWI over the weekend. Jefferson was reportedly pulled over at 2:15 a.m. after the Wolves’ loss to the Blazers, driving erratically on a freeway. He’s been suspended for two games by the team … We’re out like using the glass …