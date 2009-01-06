Phoenix Still Looking For A PG

Although Dee Brown won the initial Phoenix PG sweepstakes, it appears he was the wrong choice for the job, as the Suns released him today less than two weeks after signing him.
Steve Nash isn’t getting any younger and Terry Porter doesn’t like Leandro Barbosa handling the ball, so who’s next? With Jermareo Davidson being signed by the Warriors yesterday, I wouldn’t be surprised if Steve Kerr also looks to the D-League. Having already worked out Walker Russell Jr., either he or Will Conroy, Smush Parker and Curtis Stinson could get a 10-day contract from the Suns.
Who should they sign?
The Heat just dropped Shaun Livingston (emergence of Mario Chalmers/roster spot for Zo’s return). Give him a run…
sign shaun livingston TODAY… to a 10 day contract
Khalid El-Amin
Europe’s best PG.
Get livingston or smushcalade
the one man fastbreak is turning into the one year contract . . . as in, he’s only really had one, his rookie deal with the jazz. it’s a shame . . . apparently he really set turkey on fire (where he played last season).
This is dumb, PHX stays looking for a pg but they never give anybody any tick.
If you need someone to run the offense…..Mateen Cleeves. Sounds crazy…but no one has ever given him a fair shot.
They should get one of them D League cats discussed yesterday. Although Shaun would work.
Jerryd Bayless is a man for the situation beacause he born in phoenix and he was a Universty of Arizona and he is a rookie and he compared Kevin Johnson
Sign Smush Parker. Then there will be one less contender to worry about in the Western Conference.
shaun livingston? you guys are out of your minds. the dude’s knee is shot, can’t play D (never did) and can’t shoot. quit living in fantasy ball land.
sign smush, at least he has the tools to be good. porter doesnt play bench players not named barbosa or lopez anyway.
Blake Ahearn.
If it’s true that Pargo is on his way back to the L, that would be a good pickup for the Suns.
As a Lakers fan, I’m hoping they get back in the Stephon Marbury sweepstakes. Maybe they’ll win and we will get to watch a press conference with both Shaq and Starbury!
don’t they have Goran Dragic?