Phoenix Still Looking For A PG

Although Dee Brown won the initial Phoenix PG sweepstakes, it appears he was the wrong choice for the job, as the Suns released him today less than two weeks after signing him.

Steve Nash isn’t getting any younger and Terry Porter doesn’t like Leandro Barbosa handling the ball, so who’s next? With Jermareo Davidson being signed by the Warriors yesterday, I wouldn’t be surprised if Steve Kerr also looks to the D-League. Having already worked out Walker Russell Jr., either he or Will Conroy, Smush Parker and Curtis Stinson could get a 10-day contract from the Suns.

Who should they sign?

Source: Associated Press