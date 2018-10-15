The Suns Reportedly Tried To Get Terry Rozier From The Celtics

Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns finally somewhat addressed their biggest roster need on Monday when they signed veteran guard Jamal Crawford to a minimum deal.

The Suns, after dealing the oft-injured Brandon Knight to Houston this offseason, were without an NBA-caliber point guard to pair with Devin Booker in the backcourt. There have been reports that the Suns have shown interest in trading for a point guard, with the Clippers’ Patrick Beverley being at the top of their list, but to this point have not had any traction on a deal.

Signing Crawford gives them some much needed guard depth, but doesn’t really address their need for a point guard as he’s primarily a scoring guard at the two, who is an elite ball-handler but has never been known as a facilitator. That means there’s still a need there and rumors will persist into the season that Phoenix is in the market to land an upgrade at that position.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 noted after the Crawford signing that both current interim GM James Jones and recently fired GM Ryan McDonough made attempts to trade for Celtics backup Terry Rozier, but failed to get much in the way of traction on those discussions.