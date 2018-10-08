Getty Image

Cutting a roster down isn’t exactly a surprise in the leadup to the NBA’s regular season, but getting rid of a general manger in the middle of preseason is actually a bit of a surprise.

The Phoenix Suns, however, did just that on Monday when they relieved Ryan McDonough of his duties in charge of the rebuilding organization’s, well, rebuild. McDonough has navigated the team through the recent draft with the first overall pick, selecting DeAndre Ayton and hiring head coach Igor Kokoskov to lead the development of a young roster.

That roster will develop without McDonough, as the The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the news early Monday afternoon.