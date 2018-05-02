Getty Image

There’s been a great deal of speculation about who’ll fill the head coaching vacancy in Phoenix. The organization promptly fired Earl Watson just three games into the regular season after the team opened their 2017-2018 campaign with a string of humiliating losses.

Assistant Jay Triano stepped in on an interim basis, but things didn’t get much better from there as he presided over yet another embarrassing season at the bottom of the standings and a one-way ticket to the lottery. Several high-profile names have emerged as potential candidates, chief among them Mike Budenholzer, David Fizdale, Frank Vogel, and Steve Clifford, with team execs previously claiming they preferred a known quantity to pair with moving forward.

Yet on Wednesday, the Suns announced they’d taken a different route entirely when news broke that they were hiring former Slovenian national team coach and Utah Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov.