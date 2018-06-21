Who The Phoenix Suns Should Target In The 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Image

It’s an interesting time to be a fan of the Phoenix Suns. The team finished with the worst record in the NBA (21-61) last season but there is a nice young core in the works with Devin Booker, Josh Jackson, and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Beyond that, the Suns have acquired some talent in recent drafts and, in 2018, Phoenix also owns an extra first round pick (No. 16 overall) in which to add to an already intriguing core.

One of the worst-kept secrets in the league is that the Suns are widely expected to draft Arizona big man Deandre Ayton and, well, that means less drama until the pick is actually made. Still, there is plenty of intrigue with regard to what the Suns might do elsewhere this summer, ranging from valuable picks at No. 16 and No. 31, to the potential for highly interesting and provocative trade discussions.

In this space, though, we examine a few players that might make sense in a Suns uniform beginning with the 2018-2019 season, even without a great deal of mystery at the (very) top of the class.