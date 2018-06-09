The Suns Are Reportedly Interested In Acquiring Another Top-10 Pick With A Potential Eye On Trae Young

At this point, it appears there won’t be all that much drama with the Phoenix Suns’ pick atop the 2018 NBA Draft. The team has a major hole at center and the best big man prospect in the draft went to college two hours away at the University of Arizona, so it makes all the sense in the world that they’d take Deandre Ayton No. 1. Ayton even thinks it’s a foregone conclusion that this is going to go down.

The Suns’ first round won’t end there, as they’re currently sitting at No. 16, where we have them taking Oregon wing Troy Brown. If a report from Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report is correct, though, Phoenix might not be content sitting and seeing who falls.

Wasserman reports that the Suns have their eyes on bringing in Oklahoma guard and consensus All-American Trae Young to sit down for dinner and go through a workout. He also reports that the team might be in the market to move back up into the top-10 of the draft.

