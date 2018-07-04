



Getty Image

The NBA Summer League kicked off in Utah and Sacramento earlier this week, but the main event begins on Friday, when the Las Vegas Summer League tips off. The festivities begin with the Houston Rockets and the Indiana Pacers on Friday afternoon, at which point hoops fans get to spend the next 11 days watching young players (some of whom have no business participating in Summer League) show what they can do.

There’s plenty of fun storylines that exist around the Summer League, most of them are pertaining to watching rookies like Deandre Ayton play for the first time in an NBA uniform. But listen, it’s a sporting event in Las Vegas, so instead of discussing the ins and outs of the games before they happen, let’s talk about gambling.

Thanks to Matt Moore of The Action Network, we know the latest odds from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook for the Summer League. Ayton’s Suns sit atop the boards, with the Sacramento Kings and the Charlotte Hornets right behind them.



Now, it must be stressed that you should not bet on Summer League. With that unimportant disclaimer out of the way, the Suns as the favorites make sense, as Ayton will be joined by a pair of top-5 picks with NBA experience: Dragan Bender and Josh Jackson. Beyond them, I am very much feeling the Grizzlies at 15/1, largely because Jaren Jackson Jr. has looked unstoppable so far during Utah Summer League. Plus Wayne Selden and Deyonta Davis are playing in Summer League, and both guys have shown flashes during their NBA careers thus far. Lastly, the Nets at 30/1 is good value, because Jarrett Allen and Caris Lavert are both slated to play, and both of those guys rule.