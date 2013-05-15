Phoenix Suns-Styled Air Jordan 8 Retro Dropping This Weekend

This Saturday, Jordan Brand is bringing back the Air Jordan 8 in a Phoenix Suns-styled retro colorway, fresh with ‘Bright Citrus’ and ‘Deep Royal Blue’ accents. Michael Jordan wore the original 8s during the 1993 NBA Finals when he set a record with 41 points per game as Chicago beat Charles Barkley and the Suns. Because of the history, this version of the classic shoe is commonly referred to as a “Suns” colorway.

The shoe will be releasing at a retail price of $160.

Will you cop?

