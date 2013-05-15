Phoenix Suns-Styled Air Jordan 8 Retro Dropping This Weekend

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Michael Jordan
05.15.13 5 years ago

This Saturday, Jordan Brand is bringing back the Air Jordan 8 in a Phoenix Suns-styled retro colorway, fresh with ‘Bright Citrus’ and ‘Deep Royal Blue’ accents. Michael Jordan wore the original 8s during the 1993 NBA Finals when he set a record with 41 points per game as Chicago beat Charles Barkley and the Suns. Because of the history, this version of the classic shoe is commonly referred to as a “Suns” colorway.

The shoe will be releasing at a retail price of $160.

Will you cop?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Michael Jordan
TAGSAir Jordan 8Air Jordan 8 "Suns"Air Jordan VIIIJORDANJordan BrandMichael JordanStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP