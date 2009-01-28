Should the Suns Run the Triangle?

If you’re Mark Cuban and your offense is struggling, you pick up the phone and play “make a deal.” If you’re Donnie Walsh and your offense isn’t playing up to par, you trade away your best players.

Ben from Ben’s Suns Blog wants Steve Kerr and Terry Porter, whose offense hasn’t lived up its full potential, to consider implementing the Triangle Offense.



The triangle offense is predicated on the notion that a team has athletic players that can create mismatches for the other team. Much of the offense stems from a high post pick and/or cut. How does that help the Suns? With much of the defense on the perimeter, this will isolate players in the post. Shaq and Amare can then go to work 1 on 1 against hopefully a mismatch and can create fouls. Shaq is still dominant but not quite as he used to be – thus, mismatches will help him. If there is a rush to double team, the rest of the Suns players will be strategically stationed around the perimeter for Shaq and Amare to dump off to. Both Amare and Shaq are excellent passers and with people cutting to the hoop, this will also create fouls and easy points. Amare will also be used more in the post with this offense and we can run this late in games when we want to draw some fouls.

Ben outlines about 15 other reasons to implement the triangle on top of this, all of which make sense.

But the interesting point about the triangle is not why the Suns should run it, but why don’t they already? In fact, why don’t more teams in the League do so? It makes a ton of sense, whether you have a dominant big (re: Shaq ’99-03) or a mediocre big (re: Luc Longley, Bill Cartwright).

There are certain squads who have developed personnel around a different vision. The Knicks, Magic, Raptors, Warriors are some teams that come to mind. But why wouldn’t a team like Milwaukee try the triangle? Andrew Bogut seems like he could figure out how to pass out of frequent double-teams. Maybe the Thunder aren’t well-suited because they don’t really have any big with basketball acumen, but I feel like they’re in the minority in that regard.

Should the Suns – and more teams in general – run the triangle offense?

Source: Ben’s Suns Blog