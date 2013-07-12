Photo: Another Detailed Look At The Upcoming Nike LeBron 11

The Nike LeBron 11 is coming in October this year, just in time for the 2013-14 season. Sole Collector re-posted a @solespeed snap on Instagram of the as-yet unreleased sneaker, providing a more detailed look at the LeBron 11.

We’ve already shown you a sample pic of the Nike LeBron 11 back in May with a teal/pink colorway, but this one resembles Iron Man with his gold armor. A lot of people seem to enjoy the model, but aren’t too keen on the colors.

The LeBron 11 has already stirred up talk of the iconic Jordan 11s. Michael Jordan wore the 11s when he won 72 games with the Bulls during his first full season back in 1995-96. We have no doubt the Nike design team for the LeBron 11s will be looking to up their game with Jordans in mind, and this model is supposed to be LeBron’s lightest one yet.

via @SoleCollector

What do you think of the shoe?

