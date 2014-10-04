Photo: Clippers Rookie C.J. Wilcox Dresses Up As Young Michael Jackson

C.J. Wilcox is a relative unknown among recent first-round draft picks, but he’ll surely become a favorite of Los Angeles Clippers fans if his recent attire is an accurate representation of his sense of humor. On a team-wide outing to “Michael Jackson ONE” in Las Vegas yesterday, Wilcox channeled the “Thriller” legend by donning a bedazzled white glove and classic black jacket.

We initially assumed that Wilcox’s outfit applied to some rules of fun, playful rookie hazing, but have found no information to support that notion. Perhaps Wilcox is just a fun-loving dude who likes dress-up? Sounds good to us.

The look of Chris Douglas-Roberts actually lends credence to the hazing idea, though – maybe Chris Paul and company have just extended initiation to all new members of the team. Frankly, we can’t think of another reason why an adult would make such odd clothing and haircut choices.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.