Photo Gallery: Derrick Rose’s adidas D Rose Europe Tour

#Style – Kicks and Gear
07.11.13 5 years ago
Derrick Rose and adidas are currently involved in a D Rose Europe Tour, where fans have the chance to meet the former NBA MVP through a multitude of premium, exclusive events including basketball demonstrations and games, contests and in-store appearances.

So far, Rose has already visited Zagreb, Croatia, where he held a press conference at the Drazen PetroviÄ‡ Memorial Center where he received a special jersey from the late NBA player’s mother, Biserka PetroviÄ‡. Other stops have included time in Belgrade, Serbia and Herzogenaurach, Germany.

The tour will continue into next week with stops in London, England; Paris, France and Madrid, Spain. Then, Rose and adidas will kick off an Asia tour from September 4-16, which will include visits to Tokyo, Japan; Manila, Philippines and Beijing, Wuhan, Shenzhen and Hangzhou, China. The tour will culminate with a late September event in Chicago.

Here are some images from the first five days of the tour…

