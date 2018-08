There’s no confirmation yet, but this photo is all over Instagram this morning. What we do know is that Jay-Z is expected to be officially unveiling the new jerseys at one of the upcoming Barclays Center shows. This photo is courtesy of @NBAInfoDaily.

What do you think?

