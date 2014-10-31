Photo: Paul Pierce Goes All-Out For Halloween As Captain America

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Paul Pierce
10.31.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

This doesn’t beat < strong>Deron Williams as Khal Drogo, but Paul Pierce’s Halloween effort is still commendable nonetheless. The Washington Wizards forward embraced his inner-superhero with this full-body Captain America costume.

Nice.

We’re not sure why Pierce and teammate Marcin Gortat look so happy, though. If there was ever a perfect NBA villain for The First Avenger, the Polish Hammer – with his hulking physique, mohawk, and ATV complete with gun turret – seems a worthy choice.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Paul Pierce
TAGSMARCIN GORTATPAUL PIERCEStyle - Kicks and GearWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP