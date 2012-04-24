Photo Recap: Inaugural adidas VIP Exclusive Run Grassroots Basketball Tournament

Over the weekend, the inaugural adidas VIP Exclusive Run grassroots basketball tournament kicked off at Green Valley High School in Las Vegas, and if you were in the market for talent, they had it in abundance. This tournament was a new event added to the adidas elite basketball tournament schedule, and it hosted the top 15, 16 and 17-year-old AAU teams in the country, 48 in all.
We have a recap of the first three days of the tournament, including key scores and photos of some of the best high school talent in the country.
DAY 1 SCORES:
17s Division
New Heights NYC 17U Blue 65
Louisville Magic 51
Atlanta Celtics 17U 62
New Orleans Elite 59
Compton Magic Elite 68
Florida Rams 59
Michigan Mustangs 69
Memphis Magic Elite 17s 66
16s Division
New England Playaz 16s 59
Dream Vision 16U 49
15s Division
Dream Vision 15U 82
Compton Magic 2015 Elite 74
