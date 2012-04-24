Photo Recap: Inaugural adidas VIP Exclusive Run Grassroots Basketball Tournament

Over the weekend, the inaugural adidas VIP Exclusive Run grassroots basketball tournament kicked off at Green Valley High School in Las Vegas, and if you were in the market for talent, they had it in abundance. This tournament was a new event added to the adidas elite basketball tournament schedule, and it hosted the top 15, 16 and 17-year-old AAU teams in the country, 48 in all.

We have a recap of the first three days of the tournament, including key scores and photos of some of the best high school talent in the country.

DAY 1 SCORES:

17s Division

New Heights NYC 17U Blue 65

Louisville Magic 51

Atlanta Celtics 17U 62

New Orleans Elite 59

Compton Magic Elite 68

Florida Rams 59

Michigan Mustangs 69

Memphis Magic Elite 17s 66

16s Division

New England Playaz 16s 59

Dream Vision 16U 49

15s Division

Dream Vision 15U 82

Compton Magic 2015 Elite 74

Hit page 2 for more photos and championship scores and MVPs…