Photo: Roy Hibbert Looking Tiny In His Mammoth New Bed

03.01.14

The NBA is getting more guard-oriented these days, but besides Miami all the title-contending teams have a big man to protect the rim. Nobody does it better than 7-2, 260-pound Pacers center Roy Hibbert. He got jacked over the summer, too, working out with Tim Duncan in San Antonio and making everyone else look tiny in comparison. But Hibbert’s new bed actually makes him look tiny.

Hibbert posted the below pic to IG. It shows him in his new 8 x 9 foot bed, and he appears to have shrunk substantially since climbing in:

