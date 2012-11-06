Photos: Chris Paul & Jordan Brand’s CP3.VI Launch Event

Over the weekend,andhosted a launch party at the Hollywood hot spot, Lure, to celebrate the release of CP3’s sixth signature sneaker, the CP3.VI . Many of his teammates, such asand fellow Jordan Brand family member, Blake Griffin , came through to show love and support, as well as celebrities likeand

Everyone in attendance got the chance to customize their own CP3 t-shirts, the latest CP3.VI sneaker, and even gear sporting the Jordan and CP3 logo.

Pusha T also came through for a surprise performance, holding down the party – along with DJ Skee – with songs like “Mercy” and “New God Flow,” as well as some unreleased music from his upcoming album. As for the shoe, look out for them in sneaker spots around the country for $125.

Hit page 2 for more exclusive, behind-the-scenes photos …