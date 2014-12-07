Photos: Derrick Rose Wears “I Can’t Breathe” Shirt During Warmups

Star athletes have a pulpit. Contrary to popular belief, though, it’s their choice whether or not to stand on it. LeBron James has been basketball’s loudest public voice over the past few seasons, and his response to events surrounding the death of Michael Brown was heard loud and clear last week. Taking the lead of his fellow former MVP, Chicago Bulls superstar Derrick Rose donned a shirt that read “I Can’t Breathe” before his team’s game against the Golden State Warriors tonight.
Rose’s shirt is in support of Eric Garner, the 43 year-old Staten Island man who was killed on July 17 after being placed in a chokehold by police officer Daniel Pantaleo during an arrest. A grand jury voted against indicting Pantaleo on Wednesday. Video of the incident shows Garner yelling, “I can’t breathe!” as police continue to subdue him.
Countless cities across the country have held peaceful rallies in recent days to protest the grand jury decisions related to the deaths of Garner and Brown. “I Can’t Breathe!” and “Black Lives Matter” are the demonstrations’ nationwide rallying cries.
Rose reportedly told some teammates, family, and close friends before the game that he would wear the shirt. The 25 year-old didn’t speak to reporters after Chicago’s 112-102 loss to Golden State. Joakim Noah commended Rose for his stance and offered a few thoughts of his own post-game.
Via ESPN Chicago’s Nick Friedell:
“I knew that Derrick was going to put that t-shirt on,” Bulls center Joakim Noah said. “I think he has every right to express his beliefs. He told me that he was going to wear it. I respect Derrick a lot. I think he’s definitely making a statement by wearing it. That’s my guy.”
“Yeah. If that’s what he wants to do, I respect it,” Noah said. “I think a lot of people feel that way. When you wear a T-shirt with a statement everybody’s going to know how you feel about it. I respect Derrick 150 percent and I’m riding with him … a lot of people feel that way. It’s really sad what happened. Police brutality is something that … it happens. Not every cop is a bad person. Not every black person is a bad person. You can’t judge people. But he definitely made a statement by wearing that T-shirt.”
It’s Rose’s right to express his opinion. Like so many millions of others, we proudly and defiantly share the same one.
and when Thibs saw the t-shirt he promptly put Rose on “DNP – Respiratory problems” for the night, out of caution.
Well done Rose for making a stand. Now if only the rest of the League would stand with him together, maybe then we can start to do something about the police state that has become America.
These are the things that make Sports compelling…When these boys grow into Men with influence and discover their status and voice it is an inspiring event as they have a lot to lose and are constantly in the public…
How many Athletes and public figures have we’ve witnessed be assassinated in the media and in LIFE (as in had their lives taken) for speaking against evil.
If we see him getting stopped by cops or his name getting tossed around in negative rumors like them dusting office gang affiliation stuff, school records/payouts, his family history in the media we will know why…
Damn Shame in this country video of a man being murdered by police with his hands up, begging, and crying out that he can’t fucking breathe that all TOO MANY so called people see is a big black hulking man who scared these white cops into applying such methods…
This wasn’t a predator on the street…the suspicion of selling single cigarettes?? This is why Hate and mistrust runs rampant…If you don’t see the problem you are are sub-human as you don’t respect life.
