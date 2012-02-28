Photos: Derrick Rose’s NBA All-Star Weekend

Even his All-Star Game performance was largely overshadowed by LeBron James’ indecision and even Deron Williams, who played the crunch-time minutes over D-Rose. Was it a sign? I doubt it. Afterwards, Rose said his minutes were limited as a precaution â€“ the man did just come back from back problems â€“ and anyways, Williams and the Eastern guys in there were playing great.
But besides that, he had a busy weekend, including an appearance at Foot Locker Center Court in Florida Mall, and the announcement that adidas and Rose had agreed on a shoe endorsement deal that could be worth upwards of $200 million. Check out the photos below from Rose’s time spent with the media and fans this weekend.
hes been getting a lot of crap for his ‘no dance’ attitude. he’s just doing him- whats wrong with that?
yeah people making too much out of the whole dancing/no dancing bs.
I watched that and thought to myself that was gangsta to just “do you”.. To many of these dudes tryna to act cool and do shit just to be seen. I do understand its a fun event and everyone’s entitled to have “their” fun.. But thats not DRose’s personality.
I also give props to Luol Deng for bussin out the ‘Africa’ shirt and not wearing his warm up top!
Do you think the reason Rose doesn’t receive much media attention is because he has such a boring personality?
Emotionless, calm, confident, not a prima donna. Fans should appreciate Rose’s stoic demeanor. He has the look of a killer. Compare that to Dwight, who acts like a big, goofy kid dancing around and jacking up threes during the All Star game. Which kind of personality would you want leading your team?
Keep doing you, Rose.
Holy shit! He’s smilin a couple times
Must be that $200mil from adidas…
Everyone keeps saying he’s cool because does his own thing. Maybe its just cause he’s arrogant as hell. Comes off to Chicagoans as humble, but others see something else. Its good to be confident in yourself and all, but he has been quoted plenty saying he refused to try to attract other stars (e.g., LeBron) to play with him. He thinks no one compares to him and refuses to share the spotlight. Plus I think there is a legitimate beef there with LeBron. Must not have said hello to him in a hallway or something before he joined the league. EVERYONE knows LeBron is playing the best in the NBA right now. Yet Rose was just quoted as saying:
“I haven’t [done] anything this year yet to be MVP,” Rose said. “One guy that’s ballin’ right now is Kevin Durant. He’s ballin’ right now. Putting up numbers. Playing great, shooting high percentage. He’s ballin’.”
Durant, not LeBron. Obvious omission there. No camaraderie at the All Star game either (e.g., non-dance, lack of communication between him and the other all star teammates, etc.). He flies solo. Is he cool? Is he too arrogant? Or does he just have no personality at all?
I ain’t on LeBron’s jock, but I certainly can see the obvious.
taj
thank youuuuu
about it not being his personality
alot of chicago fans were trying to make it out as if rose was mentally more sophisticated or whatnot all that bs.
rose just aint like that. period. shy guy
and xxx, you may be on to something…i mentioned something about the rose-lebron-other stars dynamics when it came to teaming up with rose, but some chicago faithful people got on me as if i was just dumb. it’s always interesting when other people chime in with similar thoughts.
x X x–I’m with you on that. Rose is about as arrogant as you can get, and just shows it differently. I saw that quote and thought it was hilarious.
A very common tell that poor poker players give is to target someone at the table that isn’t really a threat, trying to convince the others that that person is the only one you’re worried about. Hence, Durant.
Anyway, I’d also like to point out that being really arrogant isn’t the worst thing to be as a basketball player. It gives you an edge. But that childish shit can go.