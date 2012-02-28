Photos: Derrick Rose’s NBA All-Star Weekend

‘s 2012 NBA All-Star Weekend will be remembered for the one dance he never did. During the introduction of the East’s starting lineup,and the rest of the starters emerged doing what’s become commonplace at this event: a little “look at me” dance. To his right stood Rose. Motionless. No pre-game moment generated as much laughter as the single shot of Rose standing, staring straight ahead as his four teammates got theiron.

Even his All-Star Game performance was largely overshadowed by LeBron James’ indecision and even Deron Williams, who played the crunch-time minutes over D-Rose. Was it a sign? I doubt it. Afterwards, Rose said his minutes were limited as a precaution â€“ the man did just come back from back problems â€“ and anyways, Williams and the Eastern guys in there were playing great.

[RELATED: Photos: Dwight Howard’s NBA All-Star Weekend]

But besides that, he had a busy weekend, including an appearance at Foot Locker Center Court in Florida Mall, and the announcement that adidas and Rose had agreed on a shoe endorsement deal that could be worth upwards of $200 million. Check out the photos below from Rose’s time spent with the media and fans this weekend.