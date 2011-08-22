Photos From The Official Capital Punishment Afterparty

You knew that after the best basketball game of the summer concluded, everyone involved would need a place to congregate and unwind. This past Saturday night, that place just happened to be D.C.’s Love Nightclub. Hosted by Big Tigger and DJ Tay James (Justin Bieber‘s official DJ), check out how Kevin Durant, James Harden, Ty Lawson, John Wall, and DeMar DeRozan got down at the official Capital Punishment afterparty. Oh yeah, and there’s a cameo by Andre Miller too.
Check out some more…
lol@andre miller
Yeah I was gonna write the same, Andre’s old ass should know better than to be out at the club with all the youngers.
James Harden looks like a skinny version of Rick Ross
john wall is the best at being john wall
This Snapback hat retread is terrible
I didn’t know Durantula drank alcohol
James Harden will be now known as “Whiskers Malone”
@darko’s doughnuts
He’s just drinking juice.
I’ve seen it all. An after party for a basketball game?
Someone has to make money I guess?
People that don’t smile for pictures are idiots (usually).
the snapback trend wasnt too bad…i picked up my knicks snap back about 2 years ago then i started lookin for a charlotte hornets snapback but everybody and their momma rockin em now and playin em the fuck out….i really really dont like the ones wit the diamonds on the sides they jus look retarded..no swag
wuddup wit durant rockin a ny rangers snapback and beardo rockin a nj devils???NEW RUMOR ALERT…harden and durant switchin it over to NHL…or lil league hockey in the tri-state area…cuz thas the only people that rock hockey hats around here