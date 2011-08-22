Photos From The Official Capital Punishment Afterparty

#James Harden #Kevin Durant
08.22.11 7 years ago 12 Comments
You knew that after the best basketball game of the summer concluded, everyone involved would need a place to congregate and unwind. This past Saturday night, that place just happened to be D.C.’s Love Nightclub. Hosted by Big Tigger and DJ Tay James (Justin Bieber‘s official DJ), check out how Kevin Durant, James Harden, Ty Lawson, John Wall, and DeMar DeRozan got down at the official Capital Punishment afterparty. Oh yeah, and there’s a cameo by Andre Miller too.

Check out some more…

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden#Kevin Durant
TAGSANDRE MILLERBig TiggerCapital PunishmentDimeMagDJ Tay JamesJAMES HARDENJOHN WALLKEVIN DURANTTy Lawson

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP