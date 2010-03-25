Photos: The guns that got Gilbert Arenas in trouble

03.25.10 8 years ago 26 Comments

Personally, I’m against the possession of firearms, even if obtained legally. But daaamn, I’ve been rethinking this stance ever since seeing the photos released by Gilbert Arenas‘ lawyers of the now-infamous guns he brought to the Wizards locker room.

Besides your garden variety of different-sized black guns, The Sixth Sense brought a Golden Gun that makes the piece James Bond carried (you all remember GoldenEye 007 for Nintendo 64) look comparably tame.

As if keeping guns in your locker in an NBA arena wasn’t careless enough, Gilbert might have wanted to carry something a little more discrete. Photos after the jump…

Photos: Huffington Post

