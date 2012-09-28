Photos: The NBA’s Most Interesting Dance Team Uniforms Are Revealed

09.28.12 6 years ago

The Brooklynettes are the, wait for it, Brooklyn Nets’ dance team. Everyone’s getting new duds in the premier season at the Barclays Center. We’ve seen what is expected to be the team’s away jersey and it’s pretty plain. Really, it’s the only plain thing about the Nets, because the herringbone floor at Barclays is new to the NBA and now the ‘Nettes uniforms certainly are a first.

The group unveiled the unis on their Facebook page recently. They’re not exactly your typical dancers uniform, but then again, no other team has an ownership group quite like the Jay-Z, Mikhail Prokhorov tandem, either.

H/t The Big Lead

What do you think?

