Pic: Incredible Air Jordan Golf Shoes

Air Jordan has become synonymous with some of the finest basketball sneakers of all time. When you rock a famous pair on the court, everybody’s got love for their personal fans. But what would the reaction be at the local country club? The Air Jordan 1 golf cleats have been revealed, thanks to His Airness‘ son.

Marcus Jordan revealed #thefuture in a tweet from earlier today showing off the Air Jordan 1 golf shoes.

There would make us stick out even more at the country club, but they also might be the only way we’d ever actually be at a country club.

