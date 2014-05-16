Pic: Incredible Air Jordan Golf Shoes

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
05.15.14 4 years ago

Air Jordan has become synonymous with some of the finest basketball sneakers of all time. When you rock a famous pair on the court, everybody’s got love for their personal fans. But what would the reaction be at the local country club? The Air Jordan 1 golf cleats have been revealed, thanks to His Airness‘ son.

Marcus Jordan revealed #thefuture in a tweet from earlier today showing off the Air Jordan 1 golf shoes.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

There would make us stick out even more at the country club, but they also might be the only way we’d ever actually be at a country club.

(Via BroBible)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSair jordanAir Jordan 1Air Jordan GolfMarcus JordanNIKEStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP