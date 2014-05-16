Pic: Incredible Air Jordan Golf Shoes

Air Jordan has become synonymous with some of the finest basketball sneakers of all time. When you rock a famous pair on the court, everybody’s got love for their personal fans. But what would the reaction be at the local country club? The Air Jordan 1 golf cleats have been revealed, thanks to His Airness‘ son.
Marcus Jordan revealed #thefuture in a tweet from earlier today showing off the Air Jordan 1 golf shoes.
The Future?? ???????? #TeamJordan #Retro1 #NikeGolf pic.twitter.com/eSJ7Xu5WIb
— Marcus Jordan (@mjordanordain) May 15, 2014
There would make us stick out even more at the country club, but they also might be the only way we’d ever actually be at a country club.
(Via BroBible)
What do you think?
