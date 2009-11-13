Pic Of The Day: What Steve Nash Thinks Of Violet Palmer’s Officiating

11.13.09 9 years ago 24 Comments

Shout out to Andrew Sharp from sbnation.com for posting this awesome picture. In this snapshot from last night’s game against the Lakers, Steve Nash obviously disagreed with one (or many) of official Violet Palmer’s calls. Instead of chasing her down and getting in her face, he does what any 11-year-old would do: he makes the four-eyed face.

TAGSDimeMagPHOENIX SUNSSTEVE NASH

