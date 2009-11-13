Pic Of The Day: What Steve Nash Thinks Of Violet Palmer’s Officiating

Shout out to Andrew Sharp from sbnation.com for posting this awesome picture. In this snapshot from last night’s game against the Lakers, Steve Nash obviously disagreed with one (or many) of official Violet Palmer’s calls. Instead of chasing her down and getting in her face, he does what any 11-year-old would do: he makes the four-eyed face.
nice one nash!
hahahah saw this during the game. nash is awesome.
Nash was pissed, it was a terrible call sold well by Fisher
does anyone think that Violet is ‘good’ at her job? I hear fans of every team groan when she is reffing their game.
I trust with the whistle more the any of the other “linesman” as in Vegas lines….
I think this goes into a bigger issue. Why has below average officials/officiating been allowed for the last 5+ years?
If Violet Palmer were in corporate America, she would have been fired long ago for poor performance. Why hasn’t Stern realized that, while on a whole, officiating is poor, there are some officials(Violet) that are so bad at their job that everyone else can see it?
She straight. I mean compared to Crawford and others. I don’t have no prob. with her. Plus dudes ain’t gonna go to far with getting up in her face all in front of other dudes. You do to much with a female and you start to look like the punk.
lol @ Nash. For real?
I want a lap dance from Violet.
dude violet palmer looks like jar jar binks from the side….
@Dennis Castro — I don’t think it’s that simple. We only notice and talk about the bad calls that refs make, and don’t notice the good calls. If you took a single game tape and closely evaluated Palmer or any other ref, you might find that they’re not as poor as you think.
AB
Or you might find they ARE just as bad as we think. All depends on which team and which “superstar” is playing at the time.
she made at least 4 terrible calls last night, she’s brutal, way moreso than the rest.
AB, valid point, the good calls aren’t recognized as much as the bad ones, but Palmer has missed basic calls that even I can see, and this is in games where I’m indifferent to the outcome.
I’m talking specifically about Palmer here. She is atrociously bad.
I don’t agree. Violet *often* makes dumb ass mistakes. Double standard because she the only lady in the club. (What happened to Dee Cantner, or whatever her name was?)
i don’t think she’s good but it’s not because steve nash is whining. He’s one of the leagues biggest whiners and he got that from his ex,ex-coach Dantoni. I saw this cat cry his way from a 3-1 deficit in the 2006 playoffs against the lakers when he realized they were a 2 seed about to be upset by a 7 seed.This guy got in front of the cameras with a very somber expression and started crying about the officiating and saying there was nothing he could do because Kobe is getting all the calls…Magically they stopped giving Kobe foul calls and they went on to win the series 4-3…He cries about everything and fortunately that still hasn’t helped him to win a ship…keep on crying about the officiating Steve…it might get you to a western conference finals series before you retire.
Fuck you Nash, you bumped Fish and you know it. You little bitch. Go cry somewhere else, plus you get those kind of calls all day long and you think since you are a former MVP you deserve them and Fish doesn’t. MoFo Fish got Rings and you dont.
@ 17
Thats the most upset I’ve ever seen anyone get because of the old ‘four eyed face’.
that picture is f$%#$# hilarious
You know, I used to hold back my hate on Violet Palmer because I might be called a sexist. But then I realized that, even if she’s a male or some form of asexual slug, she’s still one of the worst fucking official in the league. So I just resumed my hate.
16/17 – idiots
Victoria BC, black mans paradise.
Nice one, Nash. Gonna to that to the ref the next time I play. LOL
Does anyone out there realise how scripted some games and plays are? I watched this game and rewound to see what happened, Nash clearly ran to the side of Fisher who hung his arm out to get the foul, this is almost as bad as a soccer player diving! Can someone please check is she was one of the replacement refs being kept on after they brought back the other refs?