Pick Up Aaron Brooks Now!

02.19.09 9 years ago 31 Comments
The talented Mr. Brooks

The deadline has come and gone and although trades are still trickling in, the big pick up seems to be Aaron Brooks. We’ve been saying it all year, if Brooks ever gets the gig full time he’ll have major fantasy value. That time is right now.

TAGSDimeMagFantasy Doctor

