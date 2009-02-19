Pick Up Aaron Brooks Now!

The deadline has come and gone and although trades are still trickling in, the big pick up seems to be Aaron Brooks. We’ve been saying it all year, if Brooks ever gets the gig full time he’ll have major fantasy value. That time is right now.
Hey, Should i drop Antonio Mcdyess and pick up Spencer Hawes?
Alright Doc. Stuckey’s been stinking it up lately. Should I drop him for Brooks now?
What a morning…I had Wilcox, dropped him for Larry Hughes, and I just dropped Hughes for Aaron Brooks.
Hahah I hope this works out.
MAN!!! last minute deals galore…
the celts got will soloman from the raptors for pat obryant…
Drop STuckey now. What are you waiting for? He was only productive because Rip was out.
THE HOUSTON CHRONICLE IS REPORTING THAT A THREE TEAM DEAL HAS BEEN REACHED TO SEND RAFER ALSTON TO ORLANDO, KYLE LOWRY AND BRIAN COOK TO HOUSTON, AND MEMPHIS RECEIVING AN ORLANDO FIRST ROUND PICK. IF THIS STICKS, AARON BROOKS IS THE HOUSTON STARTING POINT GAURD!!!!!
@WHATWHAT – Id say Spencer will have the more Fantasy Value out of the 2 – I watch every game here in Detroit – Dyess may have a handful of low end double doubles – but not like he did against Milwaulkee
Makes real sense to let Rafer go although I liked dude as a back up.
I wish the Rockets would have gotten more than Kyle Lowry though. Did they get him just to waive him or what? I don’t see him seeing minutes.
If Aaron and Wafer turn out to be the missing ingredients…ut oh!
Doc, you think it’s worth dropping Felton to pick up Brooks?
Whatwhat – toss up but i’d probably do it.
fallinup – I love Brooks but i wouldn’t want to give up on Stuckey.
Alan – you should go pick up wilcox. but not for brooks!
IG – I disagree. I think he’ll have value again. they should bring him off the bench.
Aaron Brooks or Blake or D West
should I drop either to pick him up?
Mules – No.
i picked up turiaf and noah due to injuries, should i drop either/both for hawes and/or wilcox. whats your take on perkins?
Hey FD,
Gah, I had Wilcox and pulled the trigger for Hughes, thinking Wilcox was staying. ESPN had just announced the Hughes deal after speculating on a 3 way including Wilcox.
He’s on waivers now, but whom should I drop for him?
jarrett jack
kobe bryant
kenyon martin
luol deng
z. iglauskas
m. gasol
r. artest
h. warrick
a. brooks
y. jianlian
t. chandler
b. davis
t. outlaw
Thanks!
would you drop Ramon Sessions for Brooks?
or drop Tj ford for Larry Hughes?
DouganT – Brooks
kg fan – tough to tell right now with Noah. I love Turiaf but he’s on borrowed time right now. Hawes is probably a better long term bet. I like Perkins for what he is. No scoring though.
Alan – I don’t think you need to be in a huge rush to pick up Wilcox. Stick it out a minute.
Kangaz – no.
kangaz- nooooo.
Would you drop Rafer Alston to pick up Brooks?
hey doc.
drop gomes, chandler, or oden for brooks??!! quick please
great question. there is a right and wrong answer to that. i don’t think we know yet. My guess is that Rafer responds well to the trade. My guess is that Brooks has a big streak and then dies down a bit.
CAN – Chandler is tempting. depends on what you need!
yo doc,
would u drop ty thomas for eitha kaman or nocioni rite now or keep him?
thanks for the quick update… here is the rest of my squad
b roy, deron, e gordon, granger, rashard, gomes, okur, marv will, d lee, oden, westbrook, chalmers, and chandler..
drop anyone for brooks?? haha
Can – chalmers would be the guy. It’s close though btw those two.
Fear of the truth – Really hard to say there. if you need thomas’ blocks keep him.
Hey Doc,
HELP!!!! Who should i pick up, Wilcox or Hawes?!?!?!
blaze – hawes
Thanks Doc! Also, would it be plain stupid to drop either Mike Miller, Duhon or Ellis for Brooks? Brooks starting and picking up Tmac’s scoring load seems too good to pass up. Miller have struggled but recently turned it up giving me close to a low end triple double ever since Jefferson went out. What’s your take? Thanks again.
Mike Miller isn’t stupid. Don’t do it yet though.
heres my team….who should i drop for brooks??
Pau Gasol
Danny Grainger
Jose Caulderon
Monta Ellis
Ben gordon
Tyrus thomas
Ron Artest
Joe Johnson
David Lee
Dirk
Ray allen
Lamar Odom
Big Z
I really need to up my assist!!
also with my team, i just found out grainger out for 3 weeks. Im in first place now, by 3 games. do you think I should make a trade of just sit tight wit my lineup?