Twitter/@_togs

Pickup basketball games at the local gym can often pit players of very differing skill, size, and competition levels against each other, creating some awkward and potentially dangerous moments.

That said, there should be a general understanding that when playing basketball you might get fouled and might get fouled hard. Those fouls can lead to scuffles and jawing, but rarely much more, given that fouls are a part of the game. However, a recent game in which a hard screen occurred led to the police being called in Virginia.