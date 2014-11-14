Pics: adidas & The NBA Unveil 2014 Christmas Day Uniforms

Today, adidas and the NBA unveiled the uniforms that all 10 teams will wear for the quintuple header on Christmas Day this season. The special adidas NBA Holiday Collection includes traditional tank-top style jerseys, a present for NBA fans pissed off about last year’s sleeved BIG logo Christmas Day jerseys.

This year’s jerseys will also showcase each team’s primary or secondary logo on the front, so it’s not all tradition. Also, each player’s first name will be on the back of the jersey to signify the NBA’s growing popularity with their fan base; we’re all on a first-name basis with the players, which is what makes the NBA so much better than the other major North American sports.

The special edition Swingman jersey will be available for select players this weekend on NBAStore.com, NBAStore.eu and the NBA Store on Fifth Avenue for $110. Jerseys will also be available at select team and other retailers.

Here’s the Christmas Day schedule with the special Christmas Day jerseys each team will wear:

12 p.m. ET Washington Wizards at New York Knicks ESPN

2:30 p.m. ET Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs ABC

5 p.m. ET Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat ABC

8 p.m. ET L.A. Lakers at Chicago Bulls TNT

10:30 p.m. ET Golden State Warriors at L.A. Clippers TNT



